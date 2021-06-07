Medicines The new Alzheimer’s drug was approved in the United States – the controversial drug is the first in years

A drug called Aducanumab has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There have been disagreements over the effectiveness of the drug.

Stateside a new drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease has been approved. The previous approved drug is almost 20 years old.

They tell about it, among other things British Broadcasting Corporation BBC as well as several news agencies.

Significantly, aducanumab is said to affect the course of Alzheimer’s disease. For the degenerative disease of the brain, in the past there have only been drugs that relieve its symptoms.

The drug is developed by the US pharmaceutical company Biogen and the Japanese company Eisai.

The drug however, there are disagreements about the effectiveness. According to the BBC, researchers have differing views on the medicine’s effectiveness due to the uncertainty of the test results.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory committee also said last year that there was insufficient evidence of the drug’s effectiveness, says US news channel CNN.

In November 2019, clinical trials of the drug were discontinued because they did not show visible results compared to the control group.

In the tests, the monthly dose of the medicine did not slow down the memory impairment and thinking problems in Alzheimer’s patients. Since then, Biogen has carried out more extensive tests on the medicine and found that the medicine works at higher doses.

State Agency of Medicines The FDA notes in its bulletinthat there is significant evidence that Aducanumab inhibits the accumulation of beta-amyloid protein in the brain and thus benefits patients.

The Finnish Medicines Agency requires a drug follow-up study to ensure the effectiveness of the drug.

More than 30 million people around the world suffer from Alzheimer’s. Most of them are over 65 years old.