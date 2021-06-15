“Today, for rheumatic patients, remission of the disease is possible, but it is an unknown word because it is rarely treated by the general practitioner. The problem is that if the diagnosis is reached even after 7-8 years, it means that the therapies of the latest generation, the patient can access even after 2 years from ascertaining the pathology. A very long time “. Thus Silvia Tonolo, president of Anmar (National Association of Rheumatic Diseases Onlus), commented on the theme of disease remission at Eular2021, the annual rheumatology congress that was broadcast in streaming due to the pandemic.



