Medical care Mobile nurses started in Helsinki so that the most vulnerable elderly people do not have to go to the emergency room

Mobile caregivers began their work on weekends in nursing homes in May, but later the model will expand to home care for the elderly and weekday evenings.

In Helsinki have started their work at the end of May with the first mobile nurses to save the troubled elderly from the hassle of switching to emergency care.

Mobile caregivers go to the scene on the spot if his or her well-being suddenly deteriorates. The decision to send a nurse is made by the doctor on duty.

Thus, on-call time is still left if it is necessary, but at other times the elderly person can be cared for without being moved away from the familiar environment.

The feedback received by Social and Health Services and Helsinki Service Center for the first two weeks has been commendable.

Helsinki there are examples in the neighborhood for the experiment. In Espoo, for example, the Mobile Hospital, or Liisa, has been developed in co-operation between the city and the hospital district.

The model has garnered praise and awards as well. In early 2020, HS got to tour Liisa’s caregiver and learn more about how to operate.

