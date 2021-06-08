Media | The news sites of several foreigners ceased to function

The cause of the error messages is not yet known.

Several The online versions of foreign news sites ceased to operate in the afternoon at one Finnish time. For example, the pages of the British BBC and The Guardian, the French Le Monde, and the US New York Times and CNN show visitors a mere error message.

On the other hand, The Washington Post, Fox News, and Le Figaro, for example, remained in operation. Even the largest Nordic news sites still seem to be working.

