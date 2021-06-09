The billionaire, the former co-owner of the Perm Ecoprombank, Petr Kondrashev, may become the main person involved in a criminal case on embezzlement of about 500 million rubles from a financial organization. On June 8, European media write about it Political lore and The European Mornung Post…

According to Lenta.ru, Kondrashev currently lives in Austria. However, the fact that Cyprus extradited the former chairman of the board of Ecoprombank Andrei Tuev to Moscow will allow the Russian authorities to obtain new data on Kondrashev’s informal control over the bank.

Tuev is accused of embezzlement on an especially large scale with the use of his official position, as well as abuse of authority, which entailed grave consequences, Kommersant writes. According to the investigation, in 2013, acting out of selfish motives, he provided Reis LLC with a loan in the amount of about 250 million rubles without collateral. Ecoprombank never received the funds back. In addition, in 2015, Tuev provided the Rosreestr with deliberately false data on the withdrawal of collateral for 32 apartments purchased by Magnit-Invest with borrowed funds from Ecoprombank. The damage was estimated at 232.9 million rubles.

In the case of the withdrawal of apartments from bail in 2018, Vadim Manin, a former deputy of Tuev, was convicted. It is noteworthy that the verdict also mentioned the illegal actions of the ex-chairman of the bank’s board. Other officers also testified against him. Since 2016, Tuev has been on the international wanted list and his extradition was carried out only in April 2021.

According to the source, “the accused has been abroad for several years, but now, at the confrontation, Tuev may well give a” response “testimony, including on episodes that are not yet known to the investigation.”

“The investigation was obviously awaiting Tuev’s extradition, since Pyotr Kondrashev remained in the shadows for a long time. It is obvious that now, as new episodes of the case emerge, the Russian authorities will be able to request his extradition. And while there is every chance of its success, “- quoted a source Lenta.ru.

The fact that Kondrashev is the shadow owner of the bank was previously reported by the portal Sostav.ru… That Kondrashev could presumably become the main person involved in the case of the withdrawal of capital from the bank, “TVNZ” conceived six years ago.

Perm “Ecoprombank” was declared bankrupt in 2014, the Central Bank (Central Bank) of Russia revoked the organization’s license due to a risky credit policy, placement of funds in low-quality assets, inability to fulfill obligations to customers and depositors.

As noted by “Vedomosti” with reference to the results of the Central Bank audit, Ecoprombank revealed a shortage of 1.063 billion rubles. The bank’s liabilities amounted to 6.39 billion rubles, assets – 5.33 billion rubles.

In addition, the inspectors revealed the facts of issuing unsecured loans to a limited group of individuals, as well as to legal entities that are absent at the declared addresses.