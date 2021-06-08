The UAE government is now holding a periodic briefing to present the developments in the health situation in the country and shed light on the efforts made by many bodies and authorities in order to optimally deal with the spread of the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19”, and developments in the planning process for the phase of recovery from the epidemic.

Emergencies and crises: Believing in the importance of vaccines and their effective role in controlling the disease and reducing its effects, the UAE has adopted a strategy of diversifying vaccines to cover the largest possible proportion of the population. It also came to reflect the success of the country’s health strategy in the COVID-19 pandemic.

84.66% of the total eligible group, who are people over 16 years of age, have been vaccinated. Also, 95.27% of the elderly group aged 60 years and over were vaccinated, which is the priority group as it is more vulnerable to infection with the Covid 19 virus and its complications.

Emergencies and crises: The establishment of hospitals and the provision of the latest medical equipment and cadres has been at the heart of the UAE’s decades-old strategy to take care of the health sector, which explains its exceptional ability to confront the largest health crisis the world has witnessed, and its capabilities to provide assistance to other countries.

Emergencies and crises: Specialized hospitals reflect the work of an integrated national system and provide world-class medical services, which have won the admiration of many international organizations. They also provide integrated treatment services for Covid-19 patients.

Emergencies and crises: What distinguishes specialized hospitals is the complementarity they enjoy, and the hospitals’ capacity is estimated at about 3800 beds, in addition to the services and systems that support them, such as laboratories, radiology and pharmacy, which facilitates the treatment journey.

Emergencies and crises: Specialized hospitals have a major role in saving lives and maintaining the health and safety of the community. During the pandemic, their number reached 10 hospitals, and includes a large number of medical cadres, numbering more than 1,500 specialists, to deal with this type of injuries, ensuring their effectiveness and role in the expected manner.

Emergencies and crises: Once again, we confirm that attendance at events, exhibitions and events is limited to vaccine recipients and participants in clinical trials only, taking into account the presentation of a negative PCR examination result, within a maximum period of 48 hours before the date of the event, and the need to observe precautionary measures, such as wearing a mask, and social distancing.

Emergencies and Crises: We would like to emphasize that the standards of medical care used in field hospitals are fully consistent with the international standards used in the main health facilities in the UAE.

Emergencies and crises: In specialized hospitals, treatment protocols approved at the national level are followed in the country, and specialized medical and technical cadres help to provide this care with a great deal of competence and readiness.

Emergencies and crises: We call upon the honorable public to adhere to and adhere to precautionary and preventive measures such as wearing a mask, physical distancing, sterilization and avoiding gatherings, as vaccination does not prevent infection with the Covid 19 virus, but rather alleviates the symptoms and complications of infection.

