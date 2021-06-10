The posthumous awards to José Molina, José María Falgas and Francisco Marín gave more emotion to an act that recovered the public
The mask was a little too big for María José Egea, clinic assistant and member of the Association for People with Down Syndrome (Assido), in charge of thanking the citizens of the Region for the recognition on behalf of all the winners. And his audience was small, very small, for the enormous applause that
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply