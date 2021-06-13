Seprona (Guardia Civil) arrested the owner of a meat wholesaler in the Juncaril trading estate in Albolote for selling on badly stored meat products.

He had already received a fine a little over a month ago over his meat products and was ordered to close. The said company mainly supplied take-away outlets. It wasn’t the meat itself that was considered unfit for sale but rather the unhealthy, sanitary conditions in the warehouse where the meat is stored

Health inspectors later detected that meat products were still leaving the warehouse bound for its customers, despite having lost its trading license.

The health authorities contacted the Guardia Civil, who sent their environmental department (Seprona) to the warehouse to verify that the owner was still trading, which they found to be the case.

They actually inspected the premises three times and found 4,000 kilos of meat under very deficient conditions and during one of these visits they found staff working on a consignment of meat.

Consequently, the owner was arrested and charged with disobeying an order to cease trading, as well as a charge for an offense against public health. He was later released with out bail pending trial. In the meantime he has begun the paperwork for recovering his trading license from the Department of Public Health in order to restart distribution. However, until then the warehouse remains closed.

(News: Albolote, Vega, Granada, Andalucia)