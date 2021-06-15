A few days after the conclusion of the measure of temporary closure of meat exports, the Minister of Productive Development, Matias KulfasHe said that “this week the livestock plan will be announced to ensure that there is meat on the Argentine table, without neglecting the export sector.”

“We are in the final stretch of aconset of measures including an agreement with the meat sector, where the objective is to guarantee that the Argentine table is supplied and that the export business can continue, “said the Minister before the expiration of resolution 75/2021 on June 20.

Kulfas explained that “we want to go to a livestock plan that will lead us to about 5 million tons of meat production per yearSince China is an opportunity, but we must do it in an orderly fashion, without neglecting the domestic market. “

The minister, in dialogue with C5N, declined to confirm whether export restrictions will be lifted and he only limited himself to saying that “this week we will disseminate the measures that contain a livestock plan where the supply of meat in the domestic market is contemplated and accompany the export sector.”

On your side, Mario ravettino, president of Consorcio ABC, the organization that is in negotiation with the Government, said the latest proposal was presented last Friday.

“The proposal is focused on dumping more cuts to the domestic market. We are looking for more mouths where people find it. I know that the Government is also analyzing the prohibition or temporary suspension of some export cuts, “he said during an interview with CNN Radio.

Galit Ronen, Ambassador of Israel in Argentina. Photos Emmanuel Fernandez

While, Galit ronen, the ambassador of Israel in Argentina, said this Monday that “if we cannot know that they are going to sell us meat on a regular basis, we will look for other places.”

Annoyed by what happens to the meat stocks, she claimed that “It cannot be that every time Argentina feels like it, Israel runs out of meat“The diplomat criticized, adding that she had conversations with different government officials after the controversial decision to close meat exports for 30 days.

“I suggested that they give us a quota like Hilton with the European Union, or of kosher meat with the United States, but this is a solution that takes time; making a fee is a legal process that takes time, “he specified.

With information from Télam