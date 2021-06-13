Berlin (DPA)

Kylian Mbappe, the French national football team player, is very disappointed by his teammate Olivier Giroud’s statements regarding the lack of cooperation between them.

The French team, the 2018 World Cup champion, will start its campaign in the European Championship postponed from last year, the day after tomorrow, “Tuesday”, when it faces the German team in Munich in Group F.

The French team managed to win consecutively 3-0 in a friendly match against Wales and Bulgaria, where Giroud scored two goals against Bulgaria when he participated as a substitute.

However, the Chelsea striker said in a post-match press conference that he did not feel his teammates were looking for him enough when they had possession of the ball.

His comments were clearly directed at Mbappe, as the pair completed one pass during their time together on the field, and Mbappe, 22, had the opportunity to respond yesterday, having not had a chance to speak to the media earlier this week.

“We talked about it, we discussed it, everyone knows what’s going to happen,” Mbappe said. He added, “The team remains the most important thing. Such situations will not affect our preparations, and we are focused on the same goal.”