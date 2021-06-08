Berlin (DPA)

Kylian Mbappe, the star of the French national football team, revealed that his colleague and compatriot Lucas Hernandez tried to persuade him to join the German club Bayern Munich.

In an interview with the German sports newspaper, Sport Bild, the Paris Saint-Germain player said: “Lucas told me that I should move to Munich.

In response to a question about whether he could imagine joining Bayern, the 22-year-old said: In football you never know what will happen, but I am very happy right now with my situation as it is.

At the same time, Mbappe said that Bayern Munich in any case is one of the five best clubs in the world, and has a clear plan that made it a great club, and it is always a candidate to win every championship, and if I want to win a title I must beat Bayern permanently the future.

Mbappe’s contract with the French capital club expires in 2022, and he moved in 2018 from Saint Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain for 145 million euros, in the second most expensive deal in the history of sports after the deal of his Brazilian international teammate Neymar (222 million euros).