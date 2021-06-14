Kylian Mbappé believes that “they are prepared for the challenge” of winning the European Championship. The PSG striker has been the main protagonist on TF1 in an interview broadcast less than 24 hours after the start of the Eurocup, also highlighting that the encounter with Giroud last week is forgotten.

“We are eager to play, it is a lot to play a European Championship. We must remember our childhood stage in which we dreamed of playing this type of game. We must have faith in our group, I think we have a whole country behind us. We have to give our people something good as a thank you for their support. Winning the World Cup was useful for us. We know what you have to do to win and we will try to add the same ingredients. I have always wanted to play with great players, but we are more than three in attack”, Assured Mbappé when asked about the European Championship.

What’s more, Regarding the problem with Giroud, Bondy’s added that it is forgotten: “Of course the Giroud thing is forgotten. In life, you don’t always have to feel sorry for yourself. We need Giroud, like the rest of the 25. We are not going to leave one or two players aside for trifles.

Ready for the challenge of the European Championship: “Currently I am another player and I would say better. But they always wait for me. I have no problem with it, the most important thing is to stay in the collective. I am ready to accept the challenge. I like pressure, playing high-risk games and I never hide ”.