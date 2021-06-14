On the occasion of the second day of Milan Monza Motor Show, Mazda organized an exhibition of drifting toMonza racetrack with two different versions of the MX-5 driven by Filippo Pirini’s Aereus team, drifting champion and title winner of “Rookie of the Year” in 2011.

Mazda MX5 drifting in Monza

The event with the Mazda MX5 drifting took place inside the MIMO program, on the asphalt of the historic Brianza circuit.

Two Mazda MX-5s on the track in Monza in the drifting exhibition

The protagonists of the show were the two professional drivers Marco Bonfatti is Luca Fuschini, driving the two MX-5s on the track, one 184hp 2.0 standard ND in Soul Red Crystal it’s a NC in a special 700 HP version with a particular opal livery.

Mazda and drifting

Drifting is a discipline for the sun rear wheel drive car, like the MX-5, and consists of the ability to check the car oversteer.

Mazda MX-5 in a special 700 hp version for drifting in Monza

Unlike most car racing, in drifting it is the talent of the pilot to make a difference while speed takes on a secondary aspect. In fact, the two young drivers did not spare themselves, supporting each other in a door to door show, with blows skidding and spinning.

“I chose the MX-5 for my riders because it is a combination of design and technique. Thanks to its chassis and extremely sophisticated handling, it manages to create a unique driving experience: the car does what you want. This is the famous Jinba Ittai, the perfect bond between horse and rider, car and driver “ – said Pirini.

Mazda MX-5 drifting in Monza with Filippo Pirini’s Aereus team

My grandfather, who collected racing cars, had them cleaned with buckskin in every single detail and I still remember my hand passing over their sinuous lines. I found the same feeling when I grew up on my first MX-5, they looked like waves. When I drove it then I felt the same emotion and it was love at first sight “,

Photo Mazda MX-5 drifting in Monza

Tour at the MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show

Video tour at the MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show

