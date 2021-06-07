Mayors Minister of the Interior Ohisalo State Secretary Olli-Poika Parviainen has been elected Mayor of Hämeenlinna

Olli-Poika Parviainen has worked in Tampere’s municipal policy for a long time and is a candidate for the Greens in the current municipal elections. In the last municipal election, he received about a thousand votes.

Tampere resident Olli-Poika Parviainen (Green) has been elected the new mayor of Hämeenlinna.

Parviainen announced his choice on Monday night With their Facebook account.

Hämeenlinna City Council voted to elect Parviainen on Monday. Mightily according to Parviainen was elected to the position by 28–22 votes.

Swarm has served for a long time as Tampere City Councilor. He has also worked as a Member of Parliament and Vice-Chairman of the Group of the Greens.

“I guess one heartbeat would be missed and then there were several of them in a row. It was this kind of news bomb for myself as well,” Parviainen says.

“The top thing, of course, is gratitude that the choice hit me. After all, this is a unique opportunity. Feeling happy.”

The new mayor of Hämeenlinna is scheduled to start his work on the first of August or by agreement.

Parviainen currently works as a state secretary in the Ministry of the Interior.

“The time will be clarified when I have found out whether there is a grace period for the transition from the Government to the municipal sector. In practice, I will be able to start in the autumn.”

Swarm has been involved in the mayoral search for Hämeenlinna for more than a month.

He joined the application process after the end of the actual application through the consent procedure, ie he gave his consent to be included in the application upon request.

“Hämeenlinna is an important city between Tampere and Helsinki and could be even bigger. I see a lot of opportunities for co-operation with these other key cities on the southern side of the main line.

Parviainen is currently the candidate for the Greens’ municipal elections in Tampere. In the previous municipal elections, Parviainen collected about a thousand votes in Tampere.

“Now the advance voting is already going on and I can’t leave the voting list anymore. It is still clear that I cannot act as the mayor of Tampere as the mayor of Hämeenlinna,” says Parviainen.

“The votes that have already been given to me in the advance vote will not be wasted but will go to the list. If I am elected to the city council, I will have to file a resignation, after which I will be replaced by a deputy commissioner. ”

Is there a move to Hämeenlinna ahead?

“Yes, the mayor has to live in his own city. I think so. I have said in the direction of Hämeenlinna that yes I have to get an apartment there and move there.”

Parviainen, a native of Rauma, has lived in Tampere since 2000 and worked in Helsinki for the last six years.