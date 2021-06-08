During the “hard but fair” talk in the first, the guests speak little about the situation in eastern Germany. Rather, it is about concepts for government renewal in the federal government.

Cologne – After the election success of the CDU in Saxony-Anhalt, the AfD remains the second strongest party in the state. In his “hard but fair” talk in the first, Frank Plasberg traces the reasons and asks about his election reading: “The big east-west-urban-rural misunderstanding: is politics losing its connection to the citizens? ”

The citizens of the East – and their problems – are then less of a concern. The main question of the program is: Can the election in Saxony-Anhalt lead to the general election in autumn? And: Was that the pass for Armin Laschet?

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume should answer the Laschet question. He is surprisingly relaxed, perhaps because the CDU in Saxony-Anhalt had backed the Bavarian Prime Minister in the Laschet-Söder power struggle in the spring. And the election success on Sunday also strengthens Söder’s position in the union alliance. Blume is clearly satisfied with Plasberg and welcomes the fact that “the Union is now starting from the pole position in the federal elections”.

At Plasberg there is praise for Haseloff’s “clear edge” against the AfD

Praise also comes from the other Union critic and columnist Sascha Lobo: “Haseloff’s clear edge against the AfD can be recognized,” says he and the deputy world-Editor-in-chief Robin Alexander adds that the Prime Minister in Saxony-Anhalt has mastered the tightrope walk well – the demarcation from the AfD and the occupation of conservative positions.

“Hard but fair” – these guests discuss with:

Ricarda Lang (Greens) – Deputy Federal Chairwoman

(Greens) – Deputy Federal Chairwoman Markus Blume (CSU) – General Secretary

(CSU) – General Secretary Dirk Neubauer (independent) – Mayor of Augustusburg

(independent) – Mayor of Augustusburg Robin Alexander – Deputy editor-in-chief of world and World on sunday

– Deputy editor-in-chief of world and World on sunday Sascha Lobo – mirror-Columnist

The entrepreneur and mayor of the 4500-inhabitant town of Augustusburg in southern Saxony-Anhalt, Dirk Neubauer, has a slightly different view: “I think that you underestimate Mr. Haseloff if you make him a little unkind,” says the former SPD man and now a non-party politician who was elected with 70 percent of the local vote. The image of the East Germans is wrong, said Neubauer and appeals: “It would be nice if we could talk about the majority in the East. We always talk about the 20 percent that make this strange cross. “

But even among AfD voters, according to Neubauer’s thesis, it should not be forgotten that they still suffered from the dramatic cuts after the fall of the Wall, from “inherited injuries”. Those were the children from back then who saw their parents suffer massive losses in the 1990s and who still suffered from “the feeling of being left behind”, explains the mayor. Neubauer’s recipe for more political interest: “Maintain contact with the ground and speak to and, above all, with people in clear, understandable principles.” That is also his recipe for success. He can also be seen on anti-vaccination events. Not to convince them that everything is happy, but to make their position clear. People would say: “He’s talking to us!”

Greens Vice Lang at the “Hard but fair” talk: “Nobody votes for Nazis because the bus is not going”

The 27-year-old vice-head of the Greens, Ricarda Lang, shows herself to be insightful, but she is not convincing in the group when she says, especially with regard to the young voters: “That makes us think that we have not managed to get through with issues such as services of general interest! Services of general interest are the basis for trust in the state! ”Moderator Frank Plasberg is surprised and wants to know since when the Greens have been promoting social issues, until now“ it has been about climate protection, equality and migration policy ”. Journalist Robin Alexander also smugly remarks: “You really believe that the word ‘services of general interest’ is a good thing for young voters ?!” And Lobo adds that it is a word that he has “really never heard of outside of political life”.

Markus Blume also sprinkles salt on the wound: “The Greens in the East are an absolute elite party.” And: “Quite a long way from normal people, the performers of everyday life.” He sounds less convincing as a member of a declared economic party, when he argues in the direction of the green: “Your problem is that people know very well: you have to be able to afford to choose green”. Lang countered viciously, underscoring that she was interested in people’s concerns, but had little understanding for AfD voters: “Nobody votes for Nazis because the bus isn’t running.”

Journalist questions Baerbock’s political competence at Plasberg: “Maybe she just can’t!”

Plasberg wants to know from journalist Alexander why the Greens have now got the broadside after so much upswing. He analyzes: “I think that the Greens have fallen a little in love with their own image in the media.” Annalena Baerbock was on all of the covers, “It looked as if it was all a mown meadow, and she has it Made a mistake, to believe it a bit, ”he said world– Vice-Editor-in-Chief. The untaxed ancillary income and résumé inconsistencies are “technical errors”, according to Alexander, but they contribute to creating the impression: “Maybe she just can’t do it – and that is of course fatal if you want to become Federal Chancellor.”

At the end of the show from Blume, Plasberg wants to know who he wants for the office. And the CSU man actually speaks – to the moderator’s apparent delight – what a few weeks ago would have guaranteed to have led to considerable unrest in his party: “Federal Chancellor Laschet!”

Conclusion of the “hard but fair” talk

The subject of the hook is a sham, instead of talking about the East, the program discusses the concepts of government renewal – when the post-Merkel era begins in the autumn, in whichever coalition. And it becomes clear: The compass needle points to black and green, but for an adequate result, the younger party in particular has to practice the score properly in the duet.