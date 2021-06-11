At the height of the session in Congress due to the debate on the reduction of tariffs for “cold zones” in the country, Deputy Máximo Kirchner closed the list of speakers and reminded Mauricio Macri and to his mother’s mother. “This benefits millions of households, including the grandmother of the former president who, due to liquidity problems, I had to turn off the gas“.

The Chamber of Deputies debated throughout the afternoon of this Thursday the reduction of gas rates for certain areas of the country in which low temperatures are registered, a project promoted by the same head of the Frente de Todos block.

The vice president’s son supported the project of his authorship, which achieved half a sanction by stating that “3.1 million homes throughout the country will be incorporated”, to the tariff benefit.

He added that this “will allow many grandmothers and grandfathers to think that with that money they save they can buy one more pajamas for the grandson or a toy, give themselves little treats, “he explained, with a certain touching touch.

But there he resumed the Chicano registry and recalled an interview that the former president gave when he was president: “When Macri had to justify the rate increases, he said that the grandmother Blanco Villegas, how he had liquidity problemsHe turned off the gas at 11 at night and turned it on again at 6 in the morning. “

In fact, Blanco Villegas is the last name of Macri’s mother, Alicia. Her grandmother it was called Argentina Cinque. The accuracy of the filiation data did not seem to matter too much to Kirchner, who continued with the chicane.

“I do not think that nobody who has the possibility to be able to provide heat for your granddaughters, grandchildren, daughter or son turn off the heating, more if you can afford it, “he speculated.

Then Kirchner finished off his idea: “Well, these were the things that happened and how they were justified“He was referring to the ways in which tariff increases were announced since macrismo, with a story that he awarded to the consultant Jaime Durán Barba.

Then he said that many of the households that will benefit “are from regions ruled by the opposition“And in this way he responded to those who, according to him, said that the project” is an electoralist measure. “

“By no means is it. If you see the electoral results in Córdoba, they walked us from one side to the other, however Córdoba enters. Also Mendoza. Bahía Blanca enters, governed by Cambiemos, Mar del Plata and Tandil also enters, with Cambiemos “, listed the head of the bench K.

To the Senate

A week after the Government formalized the 6% rise in the gas rate from June, Deputies gave a half sanction this Thursday to the project pushed by Kirchner and federal blocks so that more than 3 million residents of “cold areas “, of twelve provinces of the country, have between a 30% and 50% discount on your gas tickets.

Now what should try the Senate.

The measure obtained 190 votes in favor– of the ruling party, the federal blocs and legislators of Together for the Change of benefited provinces – 16 negatives and 43 abstentions.

DS