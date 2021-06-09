CD Lugo unexpectedly announced on Wednesday afternoon the incorporation of the canary Mauro Pérez as the new sports director and head of the sports structure of the albivermello complex. According to the club’s statement, Mauro Pérez He will sign with Lugo for the next two seasons and will be presented on Thursday at Anxo Carro.

Despite his last experience in Albacete has been bitter, Mauro Pérez He is a sports director with a good poster after having worked in clubs such as Rayo Vallecano or Getafe. His arrival and the duration of his contract reinforce CD Lugo’s idea of ​​finding stability in sports management, one of the most complicated within the structure of the Albivermella institution. In recent years, Toni Otero, Victor Moreno, Emilio de Dios, Emilio Viqueira and Jorge de Cózar, who are now going to Villarreal, have passed through the post. In common, all of them have had the close collaboration of Manolo Mandiá, a confidant of President Tino Saqués and who acts as technical secretary.

Pérez will have a busy summer ahead of him to reconfigure Lugo’s squad. He will have to make decisions such as the renewal or not of the captains Pita and Seoane, the renewal of players who end their contract such as Campabadal or Canella and the incorporation of a team that with respect to the campaign just ended will lose a total of twelve troops. between loans and players who end their relationship.