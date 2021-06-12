Director Mauricio Franco Tosso received the award for best director for his film Samichay, in search of happiness in the Malaga Festival, reports EFE.

The film joins the list of his productions already released. Among them are: The Second Dawn of Blindness (2010), Zoomanidad (2004) and Barrunto (2004).

What is Samichay about, in search of happiness?

In the heights of the Peruvian Andes, more than 5,000 meters above sea level, Celestino, a peasant hermit, begins a healing journey with his cow Samichay, from loneliness and height to the chaos of urbanization and villages .

Trailer of Samichay, in pursuit of happiness

Peruvians at the Malaga Festival

The director Javier Fuentes-León and the actor Marco Zunino promote The Best Families, a film that attracts the attention of the European press. The film is a black comedy that competes in the official section of the film competition. His vision of social division conquers critics.

“The focus is on our prejudices, divisions, classism, racism and homophobia, but through humor,” Fuentes-León described a few weeks ago to La República.

Official synopsis: Luzmila and Peta are two sisters who work as employees for Alicia and Carmen, two aristocratic ladies from Peru. They are considered part of the family or, at least, that’s what it seems. One day, as the city is taken over by violent protests, a birthday celebration brings together all the members of the families. A long-kept secret is revealed and the bubble of his perfect world explodes forever.