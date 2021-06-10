In recent days, there has been great tension in the country due to the political situation due to the 2021 elections. Against this background, in the recent edition of I am, new generation, Mauri Stern used some time to dedicate a message of encouragement to the citizens.

The former member of Magneto mentioned that, during these days that he was in Miami, he thought a lot about what is happening in Peru and expressed some comforting words in which he assured that we will know how to move forward in any situation that we have to face.

“I have been thinking a lot about this beautiful country. With all my love, never forget: Peru is Peru. The love, the energy, the workers, the positive of this wonderful country, do not forget it. Whatever it is, you always bring the best of you (…). They have always come out ahead and they will always succeed because they have an incredible and unique heart. I love them “Said Mauri Stern.

“I love this country and I know that the best is yet to come because they are a wonderful people. I have seen you many times bring out the best version of you”Added the Yo soy jury, invoking everyone to keep the hope that better times will come.

