Mauri Stern could not contain the emotion and cry when telling that, after the end of I am, new generation, is leaving Peru. The Mexican producer was very affected after the presentations of ‘Amaia Montero’ and ‘Isabel Pantoja’ and explained his reasons.

A moving moment starred the jury in the most recent edition of the reality show because after several months he retired from the program.

“I’m leaving and it hurts. I loved it (the presentations by ‘Amaia Montero’ and ‘Isabel Pantoja’). Thank you very much, thank you to all of Peru and to all the people. I didn’t have it planned. These kids have given me a gift of life, to say goodbye to you with so much unimaginable talent, I feel very lucky. I know I have tomorrow, but I can’t contain the excitement. Thank you, ”Mauri Stern said, his voice cracking.

Karen Schwarz intervened upon seeing the jury of I am crying and very excited about his farewell.

“You told us that those tears are not sorrow, but joy because as a result of what we are experiencing worldwide, in Peru on time, has given you the opportunity to be here in this land that you never thought“Said the driver.

“It is incredible, since Magneto they gave me so much love and suddenly, in the middle of the pandemic, they call me to rediscover this opportunity for life,” he replied. Mauri Stern.

Finally, the jury of I am, a new generation thanked the opportunity they were given to be part of the program.

“Peru has given me the opportunity, to have met this team, Lightning in the bottle, Latina who are such good human beings, everyone from the cameramen, the crew, the drivers, my colleagues. I feel so blessed and grateful, “he said.

It is worth mentioning that the first to announce his departure from Yo soy was Ángel López. “Upon my departure, we are close to the last presentation of the new generation of I am. Return to the United States, but I did not want them to think that I am leaving because I miss my children, it is because I have already completed the commitment that I have with Latina “he said from his Instagram account.

