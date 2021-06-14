Maturity at the start, it will be the hardest ever. 70% comes to us unprepared

Maturity has never been so scary. The exam, which will be taken by thousands of students, will start in two days and will have a mode never seen before, which terrifies young people who will have to take the test. To the typical anxiety of the exam – reads the Messaggero – add the unknown factor of the test dictated by the Covid regulations and the stress accumulated by the children in a year and a half of a health emergency, restrictions and distance learning. According to a survey by Skuola.net, the specialist website for students, in collaboration with the National Association Di.Te., almost 8 out of 10 children cannot concentrate and 60% cannot sleep. For 70% the agitation related to the exam is due to the lack of knowledge of the exam modalities.

In fact, the maturity this year, as in 2020, – continues Il Messaggero – will be in a reduced format with only one oral test, there will be no written tests. The interview will be face-to-face and will actually have to test the skills acquired over the years by students in one hour. We start with a paper and proceed with the questions of the commission, made up of 6 internal teachers and an external president. More than 70% of students report impaired exam preparation due to dad. And therefore 6 out of 10 boys assure that anxiety and agitation depend on the lack of face-to-face lessons. An aspect that also characterized the evaluation.