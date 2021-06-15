Maturity 2021: May 31 was the date of delivery of the paper and the publication of the commissions of maturity. The ballots will be held on 1 June, the plenary meeting on 14 June, and the interviews for the oral exam will start tomorrow 16 June

L’state exam which will consist of this only test will take place in presence with the obligation of a mask, as well as at a distance of at least 2 meters from the commission. Each candidate, of the 540,000 Italian high school students, can have only one chaperone, and no more than 5 students can be questioned per day. Each candidate is assigned a mark in hundredths which results from the sum of the score obtained in the exam interview (maximum 40 points) and the score acquired for the scholastic credit (maximum 60 points). There minimum threshold to pass the exam remains of 60/100. The subcommittee, as stated on Orizzonte Scuola, may decide to reward the student with 5 additional points, without prejudice to the maximum score of 100 points, on the basis of the criteria defined by the same in the preliminary meeting. Finally, the final score can be accompanied by the honors eventually attributed by the sub-commission. L’final result it will come posted on the boards at the school seat of the subcommittee and, separately for each class, published in the reserved document area of electronic register.

But the maturity 2021 he also has other things to think about. Starting with emotions of this returned which, from a research of Skuola.net (with Di.Te, National Association of Technological Addictions, Gap and Cyberbullying) are prevalently negative – fear (12%), despair (10%), boredom and anger (7% each) – while positive emotions such as the hope and joy they stood at 13% each, lower percentages for calm (6%). The analysis was carried out thanks to the contribution of over 1,600 graduates.

Preparation of the exam compromised by Dad. More than 7 out of 10 graduates they think that the preparation has been compromised by distance teaching, and almost 6 out of 10 they are convinced that the evaluation of the professors will suffer.

Finally the masks. One in 5 students does not know which one to take to the exam. According to the monitoring conducted by Skuola.net for the State Police on a sample of 1,000 students of the fifth grade, one in 5 does not know the directions this year on the masks to be used during the exam. More precisely that the surgical ones have been indicated as the most suitable, the FFP2 not recommended and the so-called ‘community’ ones (such as those in fabric) prohibited. Only 46% know that the mask can be lowered by the candidate during the interview if the conditions for spacing envisaged exist.

Furthermore the protocol to be observed during the tests that fixes the minimum distance that must exist between all those present in the place where the exam takes place at 2 meters is known only to the 47% of high school students – less than one in 2 -. 8% think they can bring more people for their oral but 77% are aware that you can enter school with a maximum of 1 person in tow (15% think it is mandatory to take the test without any companion). Only one in 4 knows that it will not be necessary to measure the temperature at the school entrance, just present the self-declaration, which is essential to access the premises of the institute.