Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After a long wait, the franchise produced by Warner Bros is back to show a new adventure of Neo, who will be played again by Keanu reeves.

Faced with expectations, those in charge of the film surprised the public with the signing of Christina Ricci, a renowned actress who gave life to Wednesday addams. Likewise, it was announced that the young woman will have an important role in fiction.

To the joy of fans, ancient faces will also join the fourth installment of The Matrix. Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith will again characterize Niobe.

What is the new cast of Matrix 4?

With characters still incognito, the film directed by Lana Wachowski will feature the following cast:

Neil Patrick Harris

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II / Brian J. Smith

Jessica henwick

Jonathan Groff

Toby Onwumere

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Telma hopkins

Erendira Ibarra

Max Riemelt.

When is Matrix 4 released?

Just as it has been done with other premieres of Warner Bros, Collider has shared that this long-awaited film will have a simultaneous premiere, both in theaters and through HBO Max. Your arrival – due to delays inherent to the current situation – is scheduled for December 22, 2021.

Who is going to direct Matrix 4?

Previous installments of The Matrix were directed by sisters Lili and Lana Wachowski. However, as reported by different international websites, Lana would be the director of Matrix 4.

The filmmaker will join screenwriters Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, with whom he has already worked on some episodes of the hit series Sense8.