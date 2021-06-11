In Russia, fathers who raise their children on their own were offered to issue maternity capital. This initiative was made by the Ministry of Labor, reports RIA News…

The corresponding bill has already been prepared. “The document proposes to expand the circle of persons entitled to additional measures of state support,” the ministry’s press service explained.

Men who are raising a second, third or subsequent children born after January 1, 2007 can apply for the payment. Another condition: the payment is provided if the mother of the children dies or is deprived of parental rights.

Earlier it became known that during the program was spent about three trillion rubles. The mother capital program has been operating in the country since 2007. In 2021, the size of the mother capital is almost 484 thousand rubles for the first child and more than 639 thousand rubles for the second.

Money can be spent, in particular, on education, paying for tuition in a kindergarten, school or university. Also, with the help of a certificate, it is possible to cover the costs of a hostel in an educational institution. The mother herself can use the certificate by sending it to the funded part of her pension.