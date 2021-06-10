He-Man, the popular anime of the 80s, conquered a whole generation with the fantastic adventures of a man who, thanks to a magic sword, obtained wonderful powers that helped him fight evil.
More than 35 years later, Netflix announced the return of the animated series with Masters of the universe: revelation. The fiction created by Kevin Smith will pick up the events of the original story that ended in 1985.
Watch the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation here
What can we expect from Masters of the universe: revelation?
“In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic series left off to tell an epic tale of what could be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! This is the story of Masters of the universe that you always wanted to see as a child! ”, the director announced on the day of the announcement.
Who’s who in Masters of the universe: revelation?
He-Man is preparing his return in a big way and this has been confirmed by Netflix with the list of actors who will give voice to each of the characters in the story.
- Mark Hamill as Skeletor
- Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man
- Lena Heady as Evil-Lyn
- Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man
- Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela
- Liam Cunniggham as Man-At-Arms
- Stephen Root as Cringer.
Masters of the universe release date: revelation
The first part of the series, which consists of five chapters, will premiere exclusively in Netflix next July 23. The other five chapters, at the moment, do not have a scheduled release date.
