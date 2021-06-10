He-Man, the popular anime of the 80s, conquered a whole generation with the fantastic adventures of a man who, thanks to a magic sword, obtained wonderful powers that helped him fight evil.

More than 35 years later, Netflix announced the return of the animated series with Masters of the universe: revelation. The fiction created by Kevin Smith will pick up the events of the original story that ended in 1985.

Watch the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation here

What can we expect from Masters of the universe: revelation?

“In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic series left off to tell an epic tale of what could be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! This is the story of Masters of the universe that you always wanted to see as a child! ”, the director announced on the day of the announcement.

Who’s who in Masters of the universe: revelation?

He-Man is preparing his return in a big way and this has been confirmed by Netflix with the list of actors who will give voice to each of the characters in the story.

He Man is one of the most popular characters of the 1980s. Photo: Netflix / Mattel Television

Mark Hamill as Skeletor

Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man

Lena Heady as Evil-Lyn

Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela

Liam Cunniggham as Man-At-Arms

Stephen Root as Cringer.

Masters of the universe release date: revelation

The first part of the series, which consists of five chapters, will premiere exclusively in Netflix next July 23. The other five chapters, at the moment, do not have a scheduled release date.