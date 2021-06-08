After being disqualified from the contest at the Elimination Gala last Sunday in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m.) the voice of Alexander Caniggia, The protagonist of the story.

Especially since the official explanation that the members of the jury gave in the program did not leave him very well stopped. “Someone is missing tonight, Alex is missing,” Santiago del Moro said at the start. And he explained, somewhat hesitantly: “He has not made it to the elimination gala for personal reasons”.

In the end it was Donato de Santis who took the floor and was lapidary: “We have to choose (to eliminate) the worst of the worst”he announced before giving way to Damián Betular.

Alexander Caniggia had a chance to reach the final on MasterChef Celebrity, but was disqualified. Capture TV

“The cook who leaves the kitchens of MasterChef Celebrity It’s … Alex Caniggia! “, announced the chef, to the surprise of Sol Pérez, Gastón Dalmau, Claudia Fontán, Cande Vetrano and María O’Donnell, the other five finalists.

Finally, Germán Martitegui took the floor, who specified: “To clarify our decision, I want to say that Alex did not appear and, as (it did happen) on other occasions, this time there was no cause to justify it“.

“In these decisive instances you have to put everything. It is not just cooking well, you also have to have responsibility and a lot of other things, “he concluded, quite obfuscated by the absence of the media.



After his disqualification from MasterChef Celebrity, Alex Caniggia made a furious discharge on his social networks. Instagram

That is why the word of the media was expected, who until now had not spoken publicly. Y his fans wanted to hear the release of the “Emperor”, to have the other bell in history.

As has happened lately in these cases, the way Alexander chose to express himself was through his social networks. The mediatician uploaded a story to his Instagram account, in which he has more than 1.7 thousand followers, to say his thing, and True to form, it was outrageous.

“Those who say they eliminated me … This one eliminated me! (yells while clutching her intimate part) Quit! and now I grab the p … and the h …. I just say it like this: I swelled my balls. The Chela (nickname with which he is known in the networks) swelled his balls … Sapéeee, “he said goodbye.



Mariana Nannis and Charlotte Caniggia supported Alex.

Those who also supported Alex were Mariana Nannis and Charlotte, who also posted their views on Instagram. In this case both used the same capture with photos of Caniggia cooking and the following text: “Alex didn’t lose Masterchef. Masterchef lost Alex”, they agreed.

DR