Without a doubt, today was a great day for fans of TEKKEN, as Nintendo confirmed that Kayuza Mishima will be the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While some community members are disappointed with the choice, fans of Halo remain optimistic and hope that the Master Chief will be chosen as the next downloadable character for the fighting title. While the above is not unreasonable, everything seems to indicate that it will not happen.

Is the Master Chief coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Fans better moderate their expectations

The thing is, Brian Jarrard, Community Director for 343 Industries, addressed recent rumors that the Master Chief would make it to the Nintendo title. Unfortunately, and although he would like this collaboration to happen, he confirmed that it is not happening, or at least not that he knows about.

Of course, Jarrard hopes that this week’s hype can open a door for the Master Chief to reach Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so he invited fans to politely express their wish to Phil Spencer, Xbox Director; and Doug Bowser, director of Nintendo of America.

As a longtime fan of both games, it would be amazing to have a Chief / Smash announce today. Nothing is happening that I’m aware of, but maybe momentum this week can open a door. If you agree, maybe we can * politely * express our excitement to @ XboxP3 and @thetruebowser 🙏 – Brian Jarrard (@ ske7ch) June 15, 2021

Finally, we must remember that Masahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Bros. UltimateIt is not who decides which characters will come to the game and, in fact, it is Nintendo itself who makes that decision.

But tell us, would you like the Master Chief to come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Let us read you in the comments.

