At least 21 people were injured this monday after a explosion and a fire happened at a gas station in Russia’s Novosibirsk region. According to the site The Moscow Times, the incident was caused by the explosion of a tank full of fuel.

Among the injured, including a child, there are at least five people in critical conditionthe TASS news agency reported, citing medical personnel working at the site.

Videos circulated on social networks taken by witnesses to the explosion. In the distance, flames are seen suddenly rising at fierce speed, followed by a cloud of black smoke that rises into the sky.

The fire, which covered an area of ​​800 square meters, has already been extinguished. According to the authorities, a criminal investigation was launched.

News in development