Since Tuesday morning (June 8th), numerous users have had problems with online platforms such as Amazon or Twitter – both when registering and using them.

Germany – As on the portal Allesbaren.de becomes clear, there was a massive increase in failures, especially around 12 noon. Countless users also complain about the disruptions on social media.

But anyone who grumbles over their Internet line is wrong. Because a provider is not to blame for the disruptions. Rather, experts currently assume that the Mega disruptions due to a problem with the cloud computing provider Fastly* were caused.

According to media reports, large websites such as the New York Times or CNN have failed around the world – but the problem has now been resolved.