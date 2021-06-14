The mask requirement in Germany could end soon. Politicians and experts are giving hope that we will soon be able to live without mouth and nose protection again.

Will the mask requirement in Germany soon come to an end? Due to falling incidences and increasing vaccination rates, we may soon no longer have to wear mouth and nose protection to protect ourselves and others from the coronavirus. Politicians and experts such as Jens Spahn and Karl Lauterbach have said that that masks will soon no longer have to be worn outside. However, they also urge you to continue to exercise caution indoors.

In the meantime, politicians like Wolfgang Kubicki, Christine Lambrecht and Beatrix von Storch are calling for the proportionality to be checked and for the mask requirement to be abolished completely. The German Teachers' Association, among others, warns against this, as numerous pupils and teachers have not yet been vaccinated. (dpa / dh)