The launch of the second Maserati-branded SUV is getting closer and closer. We obviously speak of Grecale, whose road tests continue unabated: a prototype of the crossover of the car manufacturer of the Trident has been spotted wearing a blue and black camouflage livery, which for the first time since the tests of the SUV began allows us to trace a sharper profile of Grecale. Recall that in terms of size, the new Maserati crossover will compete with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, for an all-Italian competition.

Tavares at the wheel of Maserati Grecale in Modena

From a design point of view, the new Maserati Grecale will take great inspiration from the Levante, the brand’s largest SUV. The car manufacturer of the Trident seems to have clear ideas under the side of ambitions: Grecale represents a key model for society, and will play a key role in brand development. Production of the Grecale SUV will take place at the FCA plant in Cassino, on the same construction line as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio: precisely for this purpose, Maserati is planning an investment of 800 million euros. The Trident carmaker is also looking to electrification, and for this reason by 2022 the Grecale SUV should be launched in a 100% electric variant, which will complement a wide thermal and light hybrid range.

Maserati Grecale, the Trident SUV on the road

“Maserati Grecale will be the most practical SUV in its class, but it will also be luxurious – commented to the microphones of Autocar the head of global planning of the house of the Trident, Francesco Tonon – It will have the best design and features in its segment. Of course it remains a Maserati product, which means it will deliver top performance and handling of the category “. Maserati is betting heavily on its SUV range, which should account for 70% of the brand’s sales by 2025. Maserati’s offer is destined to expand even further, with the new generation of Levante and Quattroporte.

Image: Autocar