Yes, Square enix has another project dedicated to Marvel and this time it is dedicated to one of the most beloved teams within the House of Ideas and we refer to the Guardians of the Galaxand, or as we know them by ‘here’: The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Yes, you can live a ‘galactic’ experience playing with Peter Quill, better known as Star-lord and you will have the help of Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and Groot. ¿Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxand it looks promising? Yes and it departs a bit from the premise of Marvel’s avengers.

But what is it about? What can you do? Why play with Peter quill nothing more? We had a question and answer session with the team of Eidos Montreal and they revealed interesting details to us that will surely clear up your doubts about this new project.

The story of a ‘dysfunctional’ family and how you control it

The first detail that you should not lose sight of is how to play Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy. Yes, you manage Peter Quill and you are the decision maker within this group of ‘heroes’ who never seem to agree.

This seems like a somewhat risky move, but let’s say this Square Enix title is more focused on adventure with certain elements dedicated to decision making. With that, you can now focus on a single character and watch the story unfold.

Now, this is the version of Guardians of the Galaxy from Square Enix, It’s not the MCU’s, this is Eidos Montreal’s vision and that’s the most important of all. It’s like there’s a new writer and he’s taking over the franchise, just like in the comics.

On the other hand, while you drive Peter quill, you also command the rest of the Guardians of the GalaxyA detail that works in an interesting way because by pressing one of the control triggers and the front buttons, you tell the rest of the team what to do. You have to be aware of everything, because the AI ​​of the characters is very special and each one has an ‘autonomous’ thinking.

Diversity among the Guardians of the Galaxy

Drax has a way of dealing with villains, Rocket raccoon also, same with Gamora. Each of the members of the team of the Guardians of the Galaxy has a style of play and thinking and it is important that you know how to handle them at all times.

Each member of the Guardians of the Galaxy It has four skills that you unlock as the game progresses and you get skill points. To this we must add that the progression of the characters is quite solid and, to a certain extent, independent. Obvious, Peter quill He is the one who has the greatest adjustments for being the protagonist.

To really get things going, especially during matches, licensed songs will be played and that will add excitement to the gaming experience.

On the other hand, we also have to GoTG It will be a fun game, beyond what its game mechanics can offer, it also goes on the side of having a very special humor, which is not so easy to do because one thing is to write a game and another a script full of jokes. However, the team appears to have succeeded.

There are still many things to discover from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, game that will be available from October 26 on consoles and PC.



