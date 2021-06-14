June 14, 2021CommentRecent

Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix not only present Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021, they also share a video gameplay where we can get an in-depth idea of ​​what an authentic and original experience inspired by the House of Ideas comics looks like, as well as Star-Lord’s dynamic fighting style, his skills and those of his fellow travelers and, of course, the soundtrack. The video game will arrive on October 26 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and GeForce Now.