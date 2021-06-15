During yesterday’s conference, Square Enix showed the world Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, new single player game whose narrative was written by Dan Abnett. For anyone unfamiliar with the figure in question, it is enough for him to know that he is a famous British writer and cartoonist who has worked for both A.D than for the Marvel since the early 90 ‘. In the videogame field, however, he made himself known thanks to novels and graphic novels set in the universe of Warhammer is Warhammer 40,000. Anyone who is familiar with the comics world will recognize how much this man is one of the best pens around. Sure, it is inevitable though that later Marvel’s Avengers (here you can find our review), seeing something similar at first glance, albeit significantly different in fact, brings out many doubts from the fans. However, the trailer is particularly exhaustive and we hope to see more material in the future; at present we can therefore say that we have not been particularly disappointed, even if our expectations are not very high.

New worlds to discover in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is, as previously mentioned, a singleplayer adventure. The team’s goal is to tell a story that is completely unrelated to both the cinematic and comic universe, without even connecting with what has been done with respect to Marvel’s Avengers. Eidos Montreal it seems to draw fully on the universe sewn around the characters, but at the same time structures the design in a personal way, as if it were a sort of reinterpretation. In fact, as regards the scenic effect, we must say that everything particularly struck us, both for the palette of colors chosen and for the mere aesthetic side of the various characters. For the rest it will be curious to find out how the various protagonists will interact, seeing their personalities and various fighting styles mixed. In any case, yesterday’s presentation was not very clarifying as regards the plot, which we are sure will be largely hidden from the public. But we know, as in perfect Guardians of the Galaxy style, that their relationship and the evolution of the same will be the main engine of the entire narrative.

However, what we know about the plot is this: Star Lord, the only character you will control within the adventure, will be the spark that will trigger everything, as a serious accident caused by him will have a devastating impact on the entire galaxy. The team reported that the Guardians have been coming together for about a year, so the group is still in the process of running in and its members have yet to find the right balance between them. In any case, the video shown seems to be one of the first phases of the game: Guardians need money for their ship but, with their pockets practically empty, they decide to put up a particularly daring heist. They will smash like monster one between Groot is Rocket and they will try to sell it to the collector Lady Hellbender. Obviously the plan to escape with the loot will fall apart, with the group ending up in situations of great difficulty. It also emerges that immediately there will be choices to be made that, in one way or another, will affect the progress of the story. It will be necessary to see to what extent they will have repercussions, and how everything will evolve as the experience progresses. The team but it seems to have hit the mark with the style, given that between music and jokes Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy seems to have great potential to express.

Echoes of Marvel’s Avengers, but not only

As regards the structure of the gameplay, however, we have some quite important perplexities: although it differs from Marvel’s Avengers, we cannot fail to hear some quite relevant references. This feeling leaves us dumbfounded since, at least as shown up to now, we cannot clearly imagine what the game will be like as a whole; maybe it will have a similar structure to the one seen with Jedi Fallen Order (here you find our review), but for now there have been no further details. Even the choice of leave Star Lord as the only playable character it makes us turn up our noses a lot, especially in light of what the Japanese company has communicated, namely that the remaining members of the group will not even be able to be controlled in a particularly strategic way. You can limit yourself to giving simple orders during the battles, using them more as “extensions” of Quill himself. Each party member will have four moves to perform, but we will need to see how the game will allow them to develop over the course of the story. We hope to discover the existence of some branch of the skills as soon as possible, so that we understand how the character development will work in a clear way.

However the gameplay appears to be hectic and spectacular, so we hope that as the team progresses there will be changes in the combat system as well. Each character has his own style and peculiarities, Drax it will be a kind of tank, Rocket the distance fighter, Gamora the agile and lethal swordsman and, finally, Groot he seemed to be what we would call some kind of wizard. The last one left out is Star Lord, which seems to be the most balanced of the party as it can fight both close and distance, as well as having considerable agility that will give you an advantage during battles. In all these explosions of combos and colors seen in the trailer, the thing that is aesthetically less convincing is the game interface. This did not seem particularly accurate, we hope that the team will fix it before launch.

Conclusions

In conclusion we can say that we are quite intrigued by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, although we prefer to remain vigilant about expectations. The game attracts, teases, conceptually it could also be really good, but what we have seen so far has shown several elements capable of raising more than a question mark. We do not know if this feeling comes from the title itself or from some vibrations that refer to other productions, but with the release date set for October 26th, we believe the game may not really be ready, at least wanting to take into consideration only what has been shown so far.