June 14, 20211 commentRecent

Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix celebrate with this trailer the announcement of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a daring third-person narrative action adventure that combines an original story with exciting single-player mechanics starring Star-Lord. The video game will arrive on October 26 to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and GeForce Now, leaving us in this video a sample of its characters and world.