Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s action game continues its service this year.

Although it had an improvable start, Marvel’s Avengers is in the process of expansion and improvement while waiting for a possible rebirth, similar to that of games like No Man’s Sky. In the Square Enix conference For E3 2021, Crystal Dynamics has shown a new trailer with the news that remains pending on this year’s roadmap.

The last few months have seen the launch of Operation Hawkeye: Future Imperfect, as well as other content aimed at polishing up HARM rooms and other adventures. This June, the Cosmic Cube Arc will arrive, with new story material. It will be followed by Wasteland Patrol update, which includes repeatable random bosses among other new features.

But the main course will undoubtedly be the War for Wakanda expansion. As we already knew, this content will allow us to play as King Black Panther, as well as access a new patrol area (Wakanda, of course) with new enemies, activities, and rewards. In the expansion, we face the villain Klaw in a battle for control of the metal Vibranium.

War for Wakanda will be available on a free for all Marvel’s Avengers players at some point to be specified in August. I had the opportunity to analyze Marvel’s Avengers at its launch for 3DGames: in it, I considered that it had a surprisingly interesting campaign for a launch of this caliber combined with a repeatable material that could be improved.

