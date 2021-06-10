About 2.5 miles off the coast of Cape George, Washington, 72-year-old Marty Bluewater stands, arms outstretched, as if calling out to nature. Bluewater is the only person to have a lifelong residence on this 370-acre, two-mile-long preserve island that has been designated a National Wildlife Refuge since 1982. And when he was 23 years old, the wildlife on the island caught the attention, so in 1971 he bought a house with the help of his parents, to settle in this wonderful spot. (Image via The New York Times Service)