Marco Fagandini – On the last day available before the deadline, here is the appeal to the Supreme Court of one of the two Aretini sentenced by the Florence Court of Appeal to 3 years in prison for attempted sexual violence against Martina Rossi. The twenty-year-old Genoese student, whose family is well known in Imperia – her parents have a house bought when she retired and she too, a student in Milan, spent her holidays there – who on 3 August 2011 lost her life when she fell from the sixth floor of the Santa Ana hotel , in Palma de Mallorca, where he was on vacation.

For the Court of Appeal, he was trying to escape the rape attempt of the two boys from Arezzo, now in their thirties: Luca Vanneschi and Alessandro Albertoni. It was the lawyers of the first to file the appeal, the lawyers Stefano and Carlo Buricchi. An awaited appeal and a further step in what continues to be a race against time, for Martina Rossi’s parents and their lawyers, Stefano Savi and Enrico Marzaduri. Because the statute of limitations on the crime of attempted sexual violence could come around the end of this summer. And because after a grueling legal battle and a first cumbersome investigation by the Spanish authorities, the Florentine Court of Appeal has written down what the Rossi family has always claimed: Martina had not died by committing suicide. Because this is what Vanneschi and Albertoni keep reiterating. And now the parents are hoping that verdict is crystallized by the Supreme Court.

The judicial battle

Initially the two defendants were also accused of death as a consequence of another crime (attempted violence, in fact). In the first instance they were thus sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment each. The Florence Court of Appeal, however, had acquitted them. Yes, because the Tuscan second degree judges had expressed themselves for the first time on the matter, overturning the sentence of the court. Then the Supreme Court, on January 21, 2021, had annulled their ruling and ordered a new appeal process. Hence the sentence of 28 April. But all these steps, added to the delays of the Spanish police forces, have led to the prescription of the charge of death as a consequence of another crime. Prescription that has already affected the new second degree sentence. The attempted sexual violence remains. And everything will depend on how the Cassation moves. If Vanneschi’s appeal is not rejected a priori, the timing of the decision will have to be understood.

The tragedy

The Spanish authorities had quickly closed the investigation after the tragedy, establishing that Martina would die as a result of a voluntary gesture. But they had left many questions open. No wiretapping, witnesses heard in a hurry. It is thanks to the tenacity of Martina’s mother and father, Franca Murialdo, a retired teacher, and Bruno Rossi, who has always been one of the leaders of the port chambers, that the Genoa prosecutor’s office has analyzed the case. With them, immediately, the lawyer Savi, with whom the couple had gone to Palma de Mallorca. The brief presented on the anomalies of the Spanish verdict had led the Genoese prosecutors to deal with the tragedy. Thus Albertoni and Vanneschi had been summoned to the offices of the judicial police. It was February 7, 2012. For the court of Arezzo, to which the file was passed for competence, a crucial piece of evidence is linked to that day. The two in their thirties had been caught and intercepted in those offices. They did not yet know that they were suspected of having tried to abuse Martina, nor did they investigate in that direction. But when Albertoni had talked to Vanneschi that day, listened to and filmed, he said to him: «The policewoman came out and then she came back, I was on fire (quickly, ed) because she was coming back. I read it quickly, opened the door ajar for two seconds, looked at the paper and it said on the folder that there are no signs of sexual violence on the body. Bono come on ». By then he had raised his right fist in victory. Revealing, for the prosecutor, what had really happened in the hotel room. He would then defend himself by saying that the satisfaction was linked to the fact that on that sheet it was written that no traces of drugs had been detected.