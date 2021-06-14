When at the end of 2020 Cristina Fernández de Kirchner spoke of “officials who do not work”, she did not distinguish between gender. But shortly after, with the departures of María Eugenia Bielsa from Territorial Development and Habitat and Marcela Losardo from Justicia, it was interpreted that the vice president’s targets, at least at that moment, were those two women.

These days, inside the Casa Rosada, at the Patria Institute and also in Congress, the “does not work” applies to a minister that after starting his administration with a very high profile, he has so far not achieved the necessary consensus to advance in the main objectives that he had set.

The new head of Justice, Martín Soria, has been working for just over two months and has little to show. The main purpose for which it came was advance in the enactment of key laws for Kirchnerism included within the judicial reform package that Alberto Fernández presented in 2020 and with which he insisted in his opening speech in 2021.

Cristina Kirchner promoted Martín Soria within the Government.

The priority was reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which already has half a sanction in the Senate of the Nation, but which lacks a thumb up in the Chamber of Deputies. Soria, who had just presided over the Justice commission precisely in Deputies, was set as central objective in the first month of minister, in which he had at least five meetings in which he sought support from prosecutors and judges to a norm whose main argument is to modify the form of appointment of the attorney, with an absolute majority and not two thirds of the Senate.

He also tried to influence the opinion of the deputies who are going to decide the future of that law, although so far without success. He had a promising talk on May 12 with José Luis Ramón from Mendoza, which from his bloc in Congress could get six extra votes and add support for the internal vote. But, without the necessary number to be approved, the law remained stand-by.



Justice Minister Martín Soria with Deputy José Luis Ramón.

Even a vote that could be added was deactivated when Soria took office in the ministry. It was that of Luis di Giácomo from Rio Negro, from the Ramón bloc, but who is at a provincial level with Soria and called him a “serial, quarrelsome and confrontational whistleblower.” Since that meeting with the Mendoza deputy, he did not advance further on the subject.

Daniel Rafecas, Alberto Fernández’s candidate for the Procuratorate, has already warned that he will not assume if the rules of the game change and he is not elected with two thirds of the Senate. In the attempt to displace interim chief prosecutor Eduardo Casal, there is no replacement in sight. Perhaps that is not Soria’s role, although, whether or not the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is reformed, a candidate with a chance to circumvent the filter of Congress must be built.

In the discursive, Soria began with a very high tone, pointing against the meetings that Mauricio Macri held in his presidency with officials of the Judicial Power and facilitating annulment requests made by Cristina Kirchner in cases that involve her, but made no progress in the dialogue with the Supreme Court, which in its management was dispatched with an adverse ruling for the Government when it enabled the dictation of face-to-face classes in the City of Buenos Aires and that, even with audiences in between, there is still time to generate a headache for the Nation if endorses the Buenos Aires claim for the withdrawal of co-participation.

“The Court decided to do a media show and lent itself to Larreta’s game,” Soria said at the time about the educational conflict, fulfilling his role as a tough but hard Kirchnerist. being practically annulled to be able to articulate some kind of dialogue with either of those two actors: the judges and the City.



The president of the Association of Prosecutors and Officials of the Nation, Carlos Rívolo, visited the Minister of Justice Martín Soria.

In a structure as vertical as that of Kirchnerism, Soria was crossed in a low voice internally. For many It is not by chance that in none of the meetings with the City for the distribution of funds there have been representatives of the Ministry of Justice, but from the Ministry of the Interior, which has supervision over the issue. And that the conciliation hearings in the highest court have been lawyers from the Ministry of Economy, when on the side of the City the representation was divided between the Treasury, Justice and Security, and the Buenos Aires attorney.

In the strictly judicial area, it did not obtain relevant support either. Beyond the first meetings with officials of the sector, it has not resolved the vacancies that exist for example in the Civil Chamber and in the family jurisdiction, added to the long list of substitute magistrates that exist in all courts and must be replaced with co-judges. Today it is held back in the Ministry of Justice, which did not send it to the Senate to get the agreement.

Soria lowered the profile to his Twitter account, where he fired thick ammunition often. Today, with little to show from the judiciary, it celebrates the arrival of vaccines and the government’s health policy.

