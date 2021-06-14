One of the players most loved by the Boca fans is Martín Palermo, top scorer in the club’s history, with 236 goals. It is known that there are quite a few fans who request the arrival of the Argentine to the Xeneize bank, but others do not want it because they do not want the same thing that is happening to Juan Román Riquelme to happen, who being a Boca legend, the fans do not stop fence it.
Last June 12th marked the 10th anniversary of that very special match for Martín Palermo, as it was the last he played on the mythical La Bombonera court. The idol and legend of Boca remembered this special moment and dedicated an emotional message: “On June 12, 2011. 10 years ago, I was playing my last game at La Bombonera. A club where I lived unique and unforgettable moments”, posted on Instagram.
Martín Palermo, currently a Chilean soccer coach, has declared on several occasions that desire he has to lead Boca Juniors, and he knows that that moment will come when it has to be: “The illusion of directing Boca was always there, from the moment I decided to be a coach, that was my wish. Time will tell or it will put me in that place when I have to. Without rushing, it’s a matter of having patience. One is already prepared by the experience that I have as a coach both in Argentine football and in other countries. With the preparation and what I have done throughout these years I find myself more than anything trained in knowledge “He declared a while ago for the Spanish media One Football.
The farewell of this player is something that the fans will never forget, La Bombonera trembled that day with the enormous escape towards the legend Xeneize. Years will go by and it will take time for a scorer with the characteristics of Palermo to arrive, a player who today misses the club so much.
We will see if one day La Bombonera trembles again with his return, for now his desire is always present
