In the midst of the controversy after the unfortunate phrase of Alberto Fernández during an act together with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, the senator of Together for Change Martín Lousteau joined in questioning the Argentine president for having offended the native peoples and claimed “take care of the presidential word“.

“In the midst of a pandemic and with more than 42% poverty, the government provided structure and funds to the” Casa Patria Grande Néstor Kirchner “with the mission” to promote the promotion of the integration of Latin American peoples, “the radical leader began his criticism via Twitter.

And he sentenced, in an immediately subsequent message: “On the one hand, we spent money to promote integration with the Latin American peoples, something that other areas of the State already do. And on the other hand, We offend the peoples with whom we say we want to integrate. The best investment is to take care of the presidential word “.

In his message, Lousteau made reference to decree 226/2021, published in the Official Gazette on March 31st and intended to provide funds to the Casa Patria Grande Néstor Carlos Kirchner so that it can once again function under the orbit of the Presidency of the Nation.

It is the old and luxurious Retiro house, at Carlos Pellegrini 1289, which functioned since its creation in 2011, during the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, as the base of operations for La Cámpora, which installed a school of K militants there. After being renamed in the government of Mauricio Macri as Casa Creativa del Sur, it recovered its original name in the Fernández presidency, which has just formed its organizational structure.

The controversy broke out on social networks after Fernández confused a quote by the Mexican poet Octavio Paz with a song by Litto Nebbia and said that the “Brazilians came out of the jungle”, “Mexicans came out of the Indians” and “the Argentines of the ships”.

Little happened until the questions to the president crossed borders and also came from Brazil and Mexico. Even Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro joined the criticism by publishing a photo with original inhabitants of the north of his country and titled it: “Jungle.”

Fernández tried to justify himself by noting that “it was stated more than once that ‘Argentines descend from ships” and also that “the diversity in the country is a source of pride”, but he apologized to “whoever felt offended or invisible.”

