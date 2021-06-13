Wired Productions shares a grim trailer that tells a real Italian legend.

If you are fans of Horror games, you have to take into account Martha Is Dead. East first person psychological thriller, set in Tuscany during the Second World War, is developed by the studio LKA and edited by Wired Productions. On the occasion of E3 2021, the studio has shared a new video of the story based on a real legend that gives very bad vibes.

The soundtrack is important when it comes to supporting the game with the right atmosphereLuca dalcoThe haunting and grim video tells the story of “The white lady”, a drowned maiden, killed by a fit of jealousy from her lover, who prowls the shores of the lake where she suffered the terrible event and seeks to kill those who approach there. What makes this account even more mysterious is that it is based on a italian legend what it is told in real life, as seen in the trailer.

Beyond the video, something that has also drawn powerfully attention is the announcement that part of the soundtrack of the game is recorded underwater. The Danish group Between Music has the ability to perform your music immersed in water, something that gives a really interesting sound. Martha Is Dead will have her ability and the Italian composer Francesca Messina.

“We’re excited to reveal more and more of Martha is Dead as we get closer to launch – with this latest trailer. we set the tone of what is to come. The soundtrack it is also incredibly important when it comes to supporting the game with the right atmosphere, and we want players to be involved with all their senses, “he said. Luca dalco, director of LKA.

The videogame will be launched in 2021, on a specific date yet to be announced, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Remember that the creators of the game they praised PS5 in its day and they assured that the technology of the new generation will help make horror video games more scary than ever. Remember that you can continue with us on E3 2021 and you can check the conference schedules so you don’t miss anything.

