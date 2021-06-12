Nintendo has published the game’s website ahead of E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward.

By José M. Rodríguez Ros / 12 June 2021, 14:00 3 comments

In the last hours, rumors were circulating about a new game of Mario and the Rabbids, the friendly characters of Ubisoft. As well, Nintendo has launched the website of the new game, confirming its existence. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be available in 2022 for Nintendo Switch and we already know the first details prior to the Ubisoft Forward of E3 2021.

Article in development

