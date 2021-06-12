Every time a E3 leaks become very common, and this year’s edition was not going to be the exception. That is the case of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in order to Nintendo switch, the sequel to the original that came out in 2017.

A few hours ago, someone from the team of Nintendo published the page corresponding to the game ahead of time. That was how the first details about it and some images were leaked.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has a new story

Before the page was taken down, some information could be recovered. Be supposed to Mario, Luigi and the Princess peach, like Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi and company, they will undertake a space trip.

They have to sell a powerful new enemy. But at the same time, rescue the Sparks. To achieve the above, they must travel several planets. There are secrets to discover and missions to complete. It is an entirely new adventure.

Far Cry 6: Reveal that its antagonist was inspired by Fidel Castro

Something that revealed the page of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in order to Nintendo switch is that the battle system, at least at first glance, is similar to the original.

Again, it is necessary to bring a team consisting of three characters, and others will remain in reserve. There is talk of at least nine of them, and it is to be imagined that there will be some new ones. To progress you have to face several bosses, but well-known faces will also appear.

Game could be featured at Ubisoft Forward event

The Sparks, who make their debut in the game, have various associated powers. The latter can be used during combat. That is an extra for the characters, since as in the previous game they have different abilities.

Another element withheld from the previous adventure is the need to hide and ambush the enemy. That is, attack at the right time and return to hide again to continue fighting. It is something very necessary.

When will it be officially announced Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in order to Nintendo switch? If there is luck, it will be at the event Ubisoft Forward, which will take place at 12:00 pm PT this Saturday.

That will be at 2:00 pm according to Central Mexico time. If not, then until Nintendo direct next Tuesday. It all depends on how they handle things Nintendo Y Ubisoft regarding this game. Boy this sequel was late.

Fountain.



