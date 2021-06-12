The sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will take us across the galaxy, on a journey full of humor and battles.

Nintendo’s website has already announced the news, but it is still exciting. The Rabbids are back, with Mario, Peach and company, in a new adventure for Nintendo Switch. That’s Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the sequel to the hilarious Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle that returns with more tactical action, more exploration, and much, much more humor. All this, inspired by the great Mario Galaxy. Its launch? It will premiere in 2022, in the absence of specifying its date.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will take us on a journey across the galaxy to rescue the “sparks” (the Sparkles in Super Mario Galaxy), the cheerful creatures that accompany our heroes and offer them new abilities. In this sequel, Super Mario and the Rabbids will travel through several different planets, with large and varied scenarios that invite to be explored.

Of course, we will have a new cast of human characters, and not so human, where the appearance of Rabbid Estela (Rosalina, outside Spain) stands out. Will you dispute the crown of “star character” to Rabbid Peach? With the presentation of the game, we also know that the villain is called Cursa, and Ubisoft Milan promises to “expand the limits of tactical games” with this installment.

This has been just one of the announcements of the Ubisoft conference of E3 2021. We remind you that 3DJuegos and Webedia are the exclusive partners of E3 2021 in Spain, and on our website you can check all the news, the big announcements and the biggest surprises from the world’s largest video game fair. Of course, and for the next conferences, do not hesitate to consult our E3 2021 special with all the dates and times.

