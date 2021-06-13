Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has been one of the first big surprises of E3 2021, and that Nintendo itself had opened the game’s official website hours before its surprise announcement. Nintendo Switch once again has a huge bastion for tactical action in the most surprising place, with the sympathy of Mario and the Rabbids.

On 3DGames We were looking forward to the Ubisoft conference at E3 2021, and the truth is that in general it has not left us as many announcements and surprises as we expected, but it has some great joy like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch which has one of the first big announcements that the North American fair leaves us.

The turn-based action title returns with this new installment in an approach that has something of Super Mario Galaxy in the sense that it offers a galaxy of worlds to explore and that seem to guarantee a scheme of tremendous variety of levels, in the same way that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle had the different kingdoms with very well differentiated settings.

This time we again have three characters to control in action, and that we can choose between nine heroes available: a selection for which many surprises are expected. Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach or Rabbid Luigi have already confirmed their presence, however there will be many others who will parade through the video game to make us smile. All this in a scheme where teamwork with the different characters in order to take advantage of the possibilities of each other.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will appear on Nintendo Switch at a time yet to be determined in the year 2022 to face a myriad of new final bosses.

5 things you need to know about Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope : It will appear on Nintendo Switch in 2022

Inspiration from the classic Super Mario Galaxy.

It maintains the combats of three characters, to choose between nine heroes.

One of the new characters is Rabbid Estela.

You can travel between the different planets

