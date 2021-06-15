Among the various announcements proposed by the recent Nintendo Direct, among the funniest there is certainly Mario Party Superstars, the new iteration of the famous party game fixed on arrival on Nintendo Switch from the next October 29.

Below we offer a small introduction to the game, followed by the announcement trailer!

A collection of game boards for Nintendo 64

Mario Party makes a comeback with five classic Nintendo 64 game boards. Smash your way through icing and flowers as you try to get more stars than anyone (and sabotage your opponents) in the first Mario Party’s “Peach’s Birthday Cake” board. Or, follow the countdown that activates Bowser’s coin steal beam and hold onto your loot on the “Space Station” board. Things can turn around quickly in Mario Party, so never let your guard down. This mode, along with all the others, also supports online play!

100 classic mini-games from Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube and more!

Dive into a stellar collection of minigames from across the Mario Party series. Whether it’s saving coins for stars in board game mode or practicing in free mode, nothing beats the exhilaration of being the last player left in “The Color of Mushrooms” or “Shy Guy Says” . All minigames are button compatible, so you can play with Joy-Con controllers, take out the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, or have fun on Nintendo Switch Lite.

Party with players from near and far

Bring the party with you wherever and whenever you want with multiplayer gaming on the same console, locally or online. In games with friends in board game mode, progress is saved at each turn, so you can take a break whenever you want and resume playing where you left off. Use the stickers to encourage or tease other players as you zip across the board to collect stars. All modes support online multiplayer, so you can play with friends in hit and run sessions or 30-round marathons. Victory will always be sweet (and stealing stars always delicious) from any corner of the planet you connect.