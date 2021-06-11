Mario Irivarren is more relieved because his mother managed to immunize himself against it coronavirus in the vaccination center that corresponded to him.

Speaking to America shows, the member of This is war He noted his joy after several days of worry, while waiting for the inoculation shifts.

“ Until finally that topic, I was already a little anxious, a little nervous because we have already passed the second wave, the third, and new variants are coming that are more aggressive and are faster to spread, “said the model.

“That is why I said when it is my mother’s turn, because my father has already given it and is already immunized for the moment,” he added.

Weeks ago, Mario Irivarren’s girlfriend was also able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States. In statements to the same medium, he commented that he was happy to find out about it.

“Happy for her actually, the way things are, it’s good that she had the opportunity. There are many people who are also traveling to get vaccinated, at a good time for those who have the opportunity, “said the competitor.

It should be noted that Mario ruled out getting vaccinated abroad. According to him, he would wait his turn to do it in Peru.

“I … when it comes to Peru, I’m in no rush. We young people are the least likely to be affected by (the coronavirus), ”he said.

