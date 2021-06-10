Just as he had exposed it on social networks, Mario Hart participated in one of the marches that were organized for the last June 9. In your official account Instagram recorded images and videos of what was the demonstration.

Although he received criticism for having denounced a fraud in the second round, the member of This is War assured that he will continue to defend his ideals and left a message for his millions of followers.

“Yes you can Peru. With faith, let’s keep fighting it. (…) We will continue fighting to defend our vote “ Mario Hart wrote on the aforementioned platform.

In the same way, he was shown walking with a group of citizens in the surroundings of the Campo de Marte, a place where supporters of Fuerza Popular demonstrated.

Days ago, Mario Hart accused on social networks that a fraud was being orchestrated after the 2021 general elections and Gino Pesaressi decided to respond to him. Upon reading his comments, the América Televisión host asked him to find out about the ONPE counting process.

“Saying ‘fraud’ or ‘theft’ so calmly right now is what people need the least. Let’s not ask for democracy only when we want to win. A little more courage to assume what comes and more consequence in our actions, “he wrote on Instagram.

Korina Rivadeneira did not hesitate to come out in defense of her husband and responded to the former reality boy: “It is about demanding the right thing. In any case, your comment was malicious and misplaced. I advise you to also fight for your country ”.

Mario Hart denounced by photographer

At the end of May, Mario Hart, Jota Benz and Yamal they premiered “We are free, let us always be.” However, as soon as the subject was launched, the photographer Francisco Medina accused the reality boy of using a photograph of his own without permission.

“I want to make my claim to Mr. Mario Hart and his designer Eduardo Flores Suárez. They have used a photograph of my authorship, without my consent to promote a Hart theme. The photo was taken on November 10, 2020 in the marches against Merino, ”the complainant said on his social networks.

