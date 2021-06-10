Mario Hart and Gino Pesaressi staged a confrontation through social networks when talking about the vote counting that the ONPE.

It all started when Mario Hart published a video in which he accuses that there is fraud in the presidential elections of the second round between Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo. “Are we going to allow this fraud? Of course not! It depends on us! ”Said the participant of This is war on Instagram.

In that same publication, his former reality partner Gino Pesaressi asked him to learn more about how the ONPE vote counting works before making such a claim.

“Mario with all my love, go find out how the ONPE count really works . Saying ‘fraud’ or ‘theft’ so calmly right now is what people need the least. Let’s not ask for democracy only when we want to win. A little more courage to assume what comes and more consequence in our actions ”, was the comment of Gino Pesaressi.

Right away, Mario hart decided to respond to the Peruvian model with a strong message. “I fight for what seems fair to me. The amount of tamper evidence on the results is scandalous. I do not know how much knowledge you can have of the ONPE either, in any case, I do not settle down so quickly. Let’s hope that whatever the result is the best for Peru ”, expressed the car driver.

